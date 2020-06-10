Number of Texans Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hits All-Time High

For the third day in a row, Texas has reported a record number of patients hospitalized with the new coronavirus, a metric Gov. Greg Abbott has said he’s watching as businesses continue reopening and limits on their operations are loosened.

Data released Wednesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 2,153 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 2,056 the day before, and 1,935 Monday. Before the last few days, the previous high was May 5, when 1,888 people were hospitalized.

The figures come a little more than a month since Abbott’s statewide stay-at-home order ended and he began a phased reopening of businesses. It also comes about two weeks after Memorial Day. The hospitalizations have increased some 42% since then

Read more at the Texas Tribune

