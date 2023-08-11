Crime Rate Decreases at Chicago Transit Authority

According to statistics released by the Chicago Police Department (CPD), which provides law enforcement across the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) system, transit crimes decreased across the board during the month of July. This continues a downward trend witnessed so far for 2023.

Overall transit crime was down 9% year to date and 21% compared to July 2022, and violent crime was down 13% year to date, and 21% month to date (July 2023 vs. July 2022).

“CTA is entrusted with providing more than 900,000 rides every week day, on an average, and it is my priority to ensure the safety of every single rider and employee,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “We know from the data that instances of crime on the system are rare, and this downward trend reflects the focus we have placed on reducing crime. As we’ve always done, we coordinate daily with CPD to deploy resources most effectively across the CTA system. Those efforts are paying off, but we’re committed to continuing to improve the quality of our customers’ experiences.”

The CTA works closely with CPD to deter crime on or near CTA properties and will also assist in investigations when a crime occurs. CTA supplements CPD’s efforts with its extensive network of more than 33,000 security-cameras and with hundreds of personnel deployed across the system each day, around the clock, and who are trained and acutely focused on customer comfort and safety.

CTA also augments CPD efforts with contracted security guards and K-9 units, who focus on addressing issues like customer behavior and fare evasion, to prevent them from leading to other potentially illicit activities.

Read more at CTA