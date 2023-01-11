Sam Graves Selected to Chair the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) has been selected to serve as Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the 118th Congress. Graves has served as the Committee’s Ranking Republican Member for the last four years. He has issued the following statement:

“When I first came to Congress, I fought hard to serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. It’s now one of the greatest honors of my life to be chosen by my colleagues to chair what I believe is one of the most important and effective committees in Congress. America cannot prosper without a safe and efficient transportation network that meets the economic needs of our diverse states and communities.

“T&I will have a full agenda over the next two years, including oversight of the Administration, its implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, and its policies that have exacerbated many of the economic crises facing our nation.

“We also have an important legislative agenda ahead, including looking at packages to help alleviate ongoing energy and supply chain problems.

“One of my highest priorities is a bipartisan, long-term reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration and aviation programs. As a professional pilot, I know firsthand just how important a strong U.S. aviation system is in connecting our large, small, and rural communities to each other and the rest of the world. Aviation is a major sector of our economy, and we must ensure our nation remains the world’s gold standard in safety and at the forefront of incorporating new technologies into the system.

“I am also looking forward to working across the aisle to develop other key authorizations for our transportation and infrastructure systems, including a pipeline safety bill, a Coast Guard bill, and the next Water Resources Development Act.”

Prior to serving as the Transportation Committee’s lead Republican Member, Graves served four years as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, and as the Ranking Republican Member of the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management. Sam is also Co-Chair of the House General Aviation Caucus.

From 2009 to 2015, Sam served as Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Small Business, and he continues to serve as a high-ranking Member of the Committee on Armed Services.

Sam was born in Tarkio, Missouri on November 7, 1963. He graduated from Tarkio High School in 1982 and attended college at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he received his degree in Agronomy from the College of Agriculture.

In 1992, Sam won his first race for State Representative. In 1994, he was elected State Senator for the 12th Senatorial District and was subsequently re-elected in 1998.

