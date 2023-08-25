72.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 25, 2023
spot_img
JobsJOBSSubject Matter Areas

TSA Now Hiring Federal Air Marshals

By Homeland Security Today
(TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration is hiring Federal Air Marshals (FAMs) for multiple locations from August 21 through September 29.

FAMs detect, deter and defeat criminal, terrorist and hostile activities that target U.S. transportation systems. Perhaps best known for their work on board aircraft, FAMs also perform a critical role in a variety of federal law enforcement capacities on the ground in transportation sectors such as mass transit, rail and ports.

TSA has previously stated that applicants for the role do not need previous experience working in security, the military or law enforcement fields. “New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training,” TSA said in February.

The annual salary for a FAM is currently in the range of $59,312.00 to $77,112.00.

Find out more or apply at TSA

Previous articleTemporary TSA PreCheck Application Center Coming to Westchester County Airport in September
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals