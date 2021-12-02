59 F
USCG Expanding Regulations on Vessel Financial Responsibility

(James Tourtellotte/CBP)

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register that it is expanding regulations on vessel financial responsibility for all tank vessels greater than 100 gross tons as required by statute, and making other amendments that clarify and update reporting requirements.

This rule ensures that the Coast Guard has current information when there are significant changes in a vessel’s operation, ownership, or evidence of financial responsibility, and will reflect current best practices in the Coast Guard’s management of the Certificate of Financial Responsibility program.

This final rule is effective January 3, 2022.

For more information about the final rule, view the Federal Register Rule or search docket number USCG-2017-0788 on https://www.regulations.gov or call or email Benjamin H. White, National Pollution Funds Center, at 202-795-6066, or Benjamin.H.White@uscg.mil.

Read more at USCG

