Patricia Cogswell, Former Deputy Administrator for TSA

Patty Cogswell is a strategic advisor and former homeland and national security executive, working in the areas of organization and mission transformation and redesign. Prior to her arrival at Guidehouse, Patty led national security organizations at the Department of Homeland Security, the National Security Council, and Department of Justice, in transportation, intelligence, policy, border security, screening, information sharing initiatives, and counterterrorism. She led complex strategic, operational, and information technology programs, in the law enforcement, homeland security, and intelligence communities, as well as with international partners.

