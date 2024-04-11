This year’s Human Trafficking and Cyber Investigations Conference brings together a distinguished group of experts, survivors, and advocates to discuss and develop strategies for tackling human trafficking and enhancing cyber investigations. Among the notable speakers is Jessica Lamb, founder of Atlanta Redemption Ink (ARI), who has dedicated her career to supporting survivors of exploitation through her unique tattoo-related initiatives.

Jessica Lamb is joined by an impressive roster of professionals including Doug Gilmer, Nicole Beckwith, Heather Collins, Father Jeff Bayhi, Darren Hayes, Kipp Loving, Duncan Edwards, Larry Cameron, Melissa Maranville, David Weiss, Guy Collins, and Joseph Scaramucci, each bringing their own expertise to the critical issues at hand. These speakers represent a diverse array of backgrounds from law enforcement, academia, cyber security, legal practice, and advocacy, all united in their commitment to combat human trafficking and support victims.

The conference will cover a range of topics pertinent to current challenges in the field, including innovative techniques for cyber investigations, best practices for victim support, and strategies for effective law enforcement response. Each participant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, promising dynamic discussions and the sharing of best practices.

The contributions of these experts are crucial in a landscape where technology and human rights intersect increasingly. The collaborative environment of the conference will highlight the importance of multi-disciplinary approaches to solving issues of human trafficking and will underscore the vital role of continued education and specialized training in advancing these goals.

As the conference unfolds, attendees will benefit from the shared experiences and insights of these leaders, whose work not only enhances their respective fields but also contributes significantly to the broader fight against human trafficking and cybercrime. The gathering is a testament to the power of collaboration and the ongoing commitment to making a substantial impact on these global challenges.

Register here: https://lnkd.in/gZTA8vDE

When:

Conference: June 24 – 26, 2024

Skull Games: June 27, 2024

Where:

Springdale, Arkansas