Department of Defense Contracts for Dec. 23, 2019

AIR FORCE

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $400,000,000 modification (P00008) to previously awarded contract FA8107-19-D-0001 for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering services. This modification is for recurring and non-recurring engineering services to B-1 and B-52 aircraft. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020. The total cumulative value of the contract is $800,000,000. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $36,030,215 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8107-19-D-0001).

Aytekin Serol Insaat Taahhut Muhendislik Anonim Sirketi, Adana, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0003); Emta Insaat Taahhut Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Ankara, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0004); Bor Insaat Turizm Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Adana, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0005); Kirnak Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret Ltd Sti, Adana, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0006); Kuryapi Saglik Urunleri Gida Insaat Turizm Tarim Elektronik Ticaret Limited Sirketi, Adana, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0007); Santes Uluslararasi Muhendislik Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi, Istanbul, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0008); Serka Taahhut Insaat Anonim Sirketi, Istanbul, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0009); and Set Dis Ticaret Sanayi Petrol Tasimacilik Atik Tesisleri Bilisim Ve Insaat Limited Sirketi, Adana, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0010), have been awarded a $95,000,000 multiple award firm-fixed-price, indefinite-order/indefinite-quantity contract for design-build, partial design and full design infrastructure requirements. Work will consist of multiple disciplines in general construction categories for the military base facilities of Air Force and support units within Turkey and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. Proposals were solicited locally in accordance with the Defense Economic Cooperation Agreement between the U.S. and Turkey and 17 offers were received. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Air Force Installation Contracting Europe, 39th Contracting Squadron, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Missions Systems, Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded a $39,645,726 definitive contract for a Long Range Radar 3. This contract provides for the necessary equipment, transportation, installation, test, training, spares, engineering services, hardware, software, program management and data as defined by the Special Operations Wing to deliver a Long Range Radar 3 and technical refreshes to other integrated systems. Work will be performed at Littleton, Colorado, and Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Iraq. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $39,645,726 are being obligated at the time for award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-20-C-0008).

HDT Global, Salon, Ohio, has been awarded a $17,812,655 fixed-price-incentive-firm modification (P00047) to previously awarded FA8204-13-C-0010 for Transporter Erector Replacement Program (TERP) production. This modification exercises lot 2, option two and provides the government five TERP units. Work will be performed at Cincinnati, Ohio, and Florence, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by July 20, 2021. The total cumulative face value is $66,399,299. Fiscal 2018 missiles procurement funds in the amount of $4,007,374 and fiscal 2020 missiles procurement funds in the amount of $13,805,281 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Contracting Division, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Chenega Systems LLC, Lorton, Virginia, is being awarded a $16,516,863 an 8(a) sole-source contract definitization modification (PZ0001) to previously awarded contract FA8726-16-C-0006 for the Collaborative Nerve Center. This modification will provide services and multi-program supportability through a collaborative, flexible and agile environment, co-located within a single space. Work will be performed at Concord, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 1, 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $16,516,863. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount $10,880,674 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Flightsafety Services Corp., Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded an $11,804,625, firm-fixed-price modification (P00035) to previously awarded FA8621-13-C-6247 for support of the KC-46 Aircrew Training System. The contract modification provides for the exercise of calendar year 2020 operation and sustainment and cybersecurity efforts. Work will be performed at locations indicated in contract award and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $246,701,814. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,951,156 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Roccor LLC, Longmont, Colorado, has been awarded a $10,248,703 face value, Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract with a cost-plus, fixed-fee completion for satellites. This contract is to build upon a previous SBIR Phase I to advance the technology readiness level (TRL) of components for use in a modular, fully integrated advanced space power system, involving batteries and power management and distribution systems directly integrated onto the solar array, for use on spacecraft of interest to government and commercial customers. Work will be performed in Longmont, Colorado, and is expected to be complete by Feb. 28, 2025. This award is a result of a SBIR Phase III. Fiscal 2019 research and development funds are fully obligated. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-20-C-0017).

NAVY

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $121,720,015 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2112 for Naval Nuclear Propulsion Components. This contract includes an option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $140,070,875. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (93%) and Schenectady, New York (7%). Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) and 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $121,720,015 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois, is awarded a $93,223,280 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an aircraft maintenance hangar facility and flightline utility modernization at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The contract is incrementally funded with the first increment of $90,438,280 being allocated at the time of award. The second increment will be funded in fiscal 2020 at $104,661,720. The contract also contains five unexercised options, which, if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $212,634,091. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2019 military construction, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $93,223,380 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-C-8501).

Toll Remote Logistics Pty Ltd., Melbourne, Australia (N00189-20-D-0004); Shipping Consultants Associated Ltd., Manchester, United Kingdom (N00189-20-D-0005); Waypoint LLC, Key West, Florida (N00189-20-D-0006); and Global Defense Logistics SRL, Washington, District of Columbia (N00189-20-D-0007) are awarded an estimated $44,061,412 multiple award of firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide non-commercial husbanding support services on a port-by-port basis for U.S. ships and naval ships as well as Coast Guard ships visiting non-Navy ports located along the continental U.S. East Coast. The contracts will run concurrently and will include a 38-month base ordering period with an option for an additional six-month ordering period pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. If the option period is exercised, the total estimated value of the contracts combined will be $36,287,941 as established in the solicitation. The ordering period of the contract is expected to be completed by July 2022; if all options are exercised, the ordering period will be completed by January 2023. Work will be performed in these five geographic regions: Southeast Region (42.3%); Gulf Coast Region (26%); Northeast Region (20.1%); San Juan, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands (7.3%); and Great Lakes Region (4.3%). Due to the fact that the specific requirements for husbanding support cannot be predicted at this time, more specific information about where the work will be performed cannot be currently provided. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,000 will be obligated ($2,000 on each of the four contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts) and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured for the award of multiple contracts pursuant to the authority set forth in Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504. The requirement was solicited through the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $35,101,590 modification (P00001) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-19-C-0073). This modification provides for the production and delivery of ten Advanced Capability Mission Computers (ACMC) in support of F/A-18 E/F production for the Navy, 66 ACMCs for the government of Australia and 10 ACMCs for the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $35,101,590 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

JLL-Midnight Sun IFMS LLC,* Kotzebue, Alaska, is awarded a $29,469,980 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification for the exercise of option one to extend services for base operations support services at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Jacksonville, Florida, and outlying areas. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $59,878,528. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, BUMED Jacksonville, and outlying areas. This option period is from January 2020 to December 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, (Navy) (O&M, N); fiscal 2020 Defense health program; fiscal 2020 Navy working capital funds; and fiscal 2020 family housing (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $23,256,590 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-19-D-1750).

Serco Inc, Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $22,681,636 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-18-D-0018 to exercise option year two ordering period for Close-In Weapons System waterfront installation support. This modification brings the cumulative value of this contract to $41,381,177. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (41%); San Diego, California (30%); Everett, Washington (6%); Mayport, Florida (6%); Yokosuka, Japan (6%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (5%); Jubail and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (4%); and Rota, Spain (2%), and is expected to be complete by December 2020. No contract funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a not-to-exceed $20,699,560 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-20-F-0029) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This modification provides for the production and delivery of automated backup oxygen system retrofit kits, spares, support equipment and associated special tooling in support of retrofit kit installation for the T-45 aircraft. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,269,280 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a $19,001,900 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5319 to increase the ceiling and level of effort engineering services to provide continuous support of two AN/SLQ-32(V)Y Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 System Low Rate Initial Production units. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by December 2021. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

L-3 Adaptive Methods Inc., Centreville, Virginia, is awarded a $16,989,330 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N68335-20-F-0032) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N68335-15-G-0032). This order extends research and development efforts under Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topic N02-152 entitled “Environmental Mission Planner the Total Solution.” This order provides software design and development support to upgrade the Active System Performance Estimate Computer Tool. Work will be performed in Centreville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $ 1,453,000 will be obligated at time of award, of which $255,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is awarded a $16,184,451 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-5145) to procure, assemble and install hardware and software upgrades for DDG 1000 ship class combat systems. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Rhode Island (83%), San Diego, California (10%), and Tewksbury, Massachusetts (7%), and is expected to be completed by June 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $16,184,451 will be obligated at time of award and funding in the amount of $10,816,433 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International LLC, McLean, Virginia, is being awarded $15,256,378, which provides for the exercise of the third option period under a cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for various support services to several Department of Defense components. The work to be performed provides for various support services to the Department of Defense components (e.g., Naval Mobile Construction Battalions, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command Pacific, Explosive Ordnance Detachment Group One, Coastal Riverine Group One, etc.) conducting humanitarian assistance, civic assistance, minor military construction projects, contingency efforts, supporting various exercises (i.e., Pacific Partnership, Balikatan, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, etc.) and other projects located at various sites, usually in remote areas in the Philippines, Cambodia, Timor-Leste and other countries in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $117,521,347. Work will be performed at various locations in Southeast Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and this option period is from January 2020 to December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $2,000,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-17-C-3570).

U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Victor, New York, was awarded a $100,000,000 maximum, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm fixed price contract (H92401-20-D-0002) with a three-year base period and two one-year option periods for a maximum ordering period of five years, in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the Satellite Deployable Node (SDN) Service Life Extension Program (SLEP). SLEP will upgrade the Special Operation Forces legacy satellite communication terminals, specifically, the SDN-Medium (1.2 meter aperture terminal operating in the X, Ku and Ka bands) terminals previously purchased and fielded under contract H92222-12-D-0020. Fiscal 2019 procurement funds in the amount of $5,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The work will be performed primarily at the contractor’s facility in Victor and is expected to be completed by December 2024 (including options). This contract was awarded through “other than full and open competition” under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). USSOCOM Headquarters, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

Honeywell International Inc., Phoenix, Arizona, was awarded a $73,318,859 modification (P00103) to contract W56HZV-12-C-0344 for hardware and services with options for the Total Integrated Engine Revitalization Automated Gas Turbine 1500 Program for the Abrams tank family of vehicles. Work will be performed in Phoenix, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 23, 2019. Fiscal 2020 Army working capital and procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles, Army funds in the amount of $73,318,859 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting agency.

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $51,008,056 modification (P00006) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0076 for the Javelin Weapon System full rate production contract’s primary deliverables, including the command launch unit refits and non-recurring engineering. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $51,008,056 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting agency.

The Boeing Company, Defense, Space & Security, St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $42,788,305 modification (P00022) to contract W15QKN-14-D-0106 for the Next Generation Automated Test Systems to support repair capability for the Abrams tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle and Stryker systems. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 24, 2021. U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting agency.

AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $38,432,233 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Israel) contract for seven new AW119Kx aircraft, pilot and maintainer training, initial spares package, tools and ground support equipment, engine spares and the development of training aid devices. One bid was solicited via the internet with one bid received. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $38,432,233 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-C-0015).

Donald L. Mooney Enterprises LLC, San Antonio, Texas, was awarded an $8,686,674 firm-fixed-price contract for licensed vocational nurses and certified nurse assistant services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2020. U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-20-D-0003).

Affigent LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $7,329,239 modification (BA04 09) to contract W91QUZ-09-A-0001 to provide software maintenance on Oracle previously acquired software licenses in support of Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems and Army Materiel Command. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 24, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army Reserve; research, development, test and evaluation; Army working capital; and operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,329,239 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

WASHINGTON HEADQUARTERS SERVICES

Boston Consulting Group, Bethesda, Maryland, has been awarded an $18,207,252 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract is to provide support to Naval Supply Systems Cost Transparency and Optimization 2.0, including monitoring and providing tasks that will focus on driving greater visibility and performance on specific supply chain segments. Work performance will take place in Alexandria, Virginia. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,207,252 are being awarded. The expected completion date is Dec. 31, 2020. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-16-A-0003).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Clipper Oil Co., San Diego, California, has been awarded a minimum $8,585,051 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for delivery of marine gas oil. This was a competitive acquisition with 31 responses received. This is a 60-month contract with one six-month option period. Locations of performance are Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, with an Oct. 31, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Military Sealift Command, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE608-20-D-0351-P00001).

*Small Business

(Visited 27 times, 21 visits today)