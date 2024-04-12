The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released its 2023 Customer Experience Annual Report, unveiling a series of significant achievements and ambitious goals for enhancing public services. Dana Chisnell, Executive Director of Customer Experience at DHS, expressed excitement about the advancements, stating, “This report is a testament to our dedication to enhancing how we serve you.”

In 2023, DHS achieved notable milestones including the establishment of a permanent Customer Experience (CX) Office and the recruitment of over 70 CX experts. The department’s shift towards digital processes and the simplification of forms resulted in saving over 21 million hours for the public. Substantial improvements were made in areas such as disaster assistance, immigration services, and touchless travel, along with efforts to gather comprehensive feedback to further enhance user experiences.

Looking ahead to 2024, DHS remains committed to its mission with unwavering focus. The department aims to reduce paperwork, enhance digital access, gather more comprehensive experience data, and continue recruiting CX talent. “Our goal is to consistently provide dependable, trustworthy services for the public,” Chisnell emphasized in the introduction to the report.

The annual report details DHS’s transformation of customer experience by turning touchpoints into “trust points,” aiming for a people-focused department that delivers secure, fair, and easily accessible services. Following President Biden’s Executive Order 14058, which emphasizes transforming federal customer experience, DHS has integrated CX practices across its divisions to boost accountability and public trust.

Significant progress was also made in modernizing services and enhancing customer experiences. DHS introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) training for over 2,000 staff members, expanded its CX Directorate, and hosted major events like the 4th Annual Accessibility Day and the inaugural Department-wide CX Demo Day, which highlighted the achievements across various components.

Efforts to simplify services and save time included automating credential renewals at TSA, upgrading emergency reporting systems at FEMA, digitizing ocean shipping data at CBP, and streamlining immigration applications at ICE. These improvements significantly reduced the bureaucratic burden on the public.

In 2024, DHS plans to build on its successes by embedding CX mindsets and tools department-wide, promoting modern digital-first government services, eliminating an additional 10 million hours of public burden, and expanding CX measures across all agencies. The ultimate goal is to enhance the quality of every interaction with DHS, ensuring all individuals are treated with dignity and respect.

With a focus on human-centered design and data-informed decision-making, DHS is poised to continue its journey of improving public trust and delivering effective, equitable, and efficient services. The 2023 annual report not only reflects the department’s accomplishments but also sets a forward-thinking agenda for redefining federal customer experience in the years to come.

Read the full report here.