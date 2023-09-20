CISA CDM Leader Betsy Kulick Passes Away

Betsy Kulick, Senior Advisor to the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), passed away on September 7 after many years of battling breast cancer.

Kulick had been at DHS since 2012. Before government service, her roles in the private sector included Information Security Principal Leader at CSC, Senior Principal Business Systems Analyst at ManTech International, Editor/Corporate Secretary at the Mobile Satellite Users Association, ISSO Manager at AOC-Applied Technology, and Program Manager at Nytor Technologies.

As the former Deputy Program Manager and current Senior Advisor, Kulick managed portfolios to deliver CDM capabilities to agencies, engineering deployment and architecture-related activities, program support and acquisition, and outreach activities. Kulick was instrumental in shaping the program approach and delivery to the 23 civilian Federal Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Act agencies as well as to more than 80 non-CFO Act agencies.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Kulick, sons Andrew and Scott Kulick, grandson Tyler Cromartie, brother Keith Tillman, sister Barbara Tillman and many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.

A service was held Friday, September 15, at Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna, Virginia.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.