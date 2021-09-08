FEMA Highlights Agency’s Role in Response and Recovery for 20th Anniversary of 9/11

To honor the commitment and service of staff who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, FEMA launched a multi-media webpage to highlight the roles they played in the nation’s response and recovery.

The page contains videos, blogs and quotes from both former and current staff as they tell their story of how they responded to those events

“The impacts from that event reached far beyond a single day,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “As we reflect on this event 20 years later, I hope that you will take the time to hear the personal stories from members of our FEMA community. I am proud to present their stories for everyone to see.”

The page is in both English and Spanish, and videos feature Spanish closed captioning. The page contains 28 stories ranging from those who worked search and rescue operations to people who helped call family members immediately after the attacks. A historical timeline of FEMA’s response to the events of that day and how it changed the agency is also included.

