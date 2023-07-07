ICE Seeks Enterprise Transformation Support Services

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has a need to obtain support services for transforming the agency’s enterprise services through a phased approach that streamlines ICE operations, improves efficiency and effectiveness of customer service deliveries, standardizes ICE processes and procedures, improves access to data to provides a common operating picture, integrates and implements supporting technology solutions, and maximizes use of its personnel resources to avoid duplication of effort. ICE anticipates making an award for this requirement in FY23 with a period of performance for three years and an estimated total budget of $25M.

The DRAFT documents and language within this Draft requirement are subject to change. Should any language in the DRAFT documents conflict with the final issued RFP, the final RFP shall take precedence.

Only information submitted on Attachment 1_Vendor Information and Attachment 3_Statement of Work Question and Answer From will be reviewed and considered. Responses are not required to submit proposal on final solicitation.

We appreciate your time and responses.

All questions or concerns regarding any aspect of this draft requirement can be submitted [email protected], responses should utilize the Vendor Information Form Attachment and the Solicitation Question and Answer Form Attachment and sent to [email protected] no later than 12:00 pm Eastern Time on July 10, 2023.

Read more at SAM.gov