Patricia McGurk-Daniel Named First Woman Chief Patrol Agent in Charge of Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is pleased to announce the selection of Patricia McGurk-Daniel as the Chief Patrol Agent in charge of the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector. CPA McGurk-Daniel is the first woman in the sector’s history to hold this Senior Executive Service position.

CPA McGurk-Daniel entered on duty in 1999 and graduated from the 406th session of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy. She was initially assigned to the Nogales Border Patrol Station in the Tucson Sector.

Throughout her career, Chief Patrol Agent McGurk-Daniel served in numerous sectors along the northern and southern borders including the Tucson, El Paso, San Diego, El Centro, and Spokane Sectors. She also completed assignments at the U.S. Border Patrol Academy, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, CBP’s Office of Intelligence, and CBP’s Office of the Commissioner. Chief Patrol Agent McGurk-Daniel served in several critical roles such as Commander of the CBP Migration Crisis Action Team, Patrol Agent in Charge of the Brown Field Station, Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy, acting Chief Patrol Agent of the Spokane Sector, and Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of San Diego Sector. She most recently served as the Chief Patrol Agent of Yuma Sector.

Chief Patrol Agent McGurk-Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Phoenix and is a graduate of both the CBP Leadership Institute and the Department of Homeland Security Executive Capstone Program.

“I am honored to serve the Border Patrol agents and mission support staff of the San Diego Sector who have dedicated themselves to protecting our great nation,” said Chief Patrol Agent McGurk-Daniel. “San Diego Sector has one of the most complex and challenging border environments in the United States, and partnerships with local, state, federal, tribal, and foreign agencies are an integral part of securing that environment. I look forward to working with those partners to create a unified front against the transnational criminal organizations that operate in the California corridor and beyond.”

Read more at CBP