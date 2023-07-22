67.8 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, July 22, 2023
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSIndustry

TSA Announces Innovative Demonstrations for Enterprise Advancement (IDEA) BAA Industry Day

This event will take place both in-person and be live streamed on TSA's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/TSA).

By Homeland Security Today
A CAT unit reads a driver’s license that was inserted into the unit and indicates that this license has expired and is no longer valid for passage through the checkpoint. (TSA photo)

In support of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Innovation Task Force (ITF), an Industry Day will be held on the Innovative Demonstrations for Enterprise Advancement (IDEA) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) on August 23, 2023 at 11AM ET.

The goals of this Industry Day are to:

  • Provide overview information on the TSA ITF program’s mission and goals
  • Share BAA best practices
  • Provide additional information regarding ITFs demonstration process and what to expect
  • Discuss ITF Research and Development (R&D) Agreements
  • Mitigate any questions or concerns from Industry for upcoming BAA submission period

This event will take place both in-person and be live streamed on TSA’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/TSA).  The first deadline to provide information to attend in-person is due no later than 11:59PM ET on August 9, 2023.  Registration is not required to attend virtually.

Please see the ITF Industry Day Announcement for additional details and instructions.

Read more at SAM.gov

Previous articleCargo Processing to Resume at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry
Next articleMajor Southeast Missouri Drug Trafficking Organization Indicted
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals