TSA Announces Innovative Demonstrations for Enterprise Advancement (IDEA) BAA Industry Day

In support of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Innovation Task Force (ITF), an Industry Day will be held on the Innovative Demonstrations for Enterprise Advancement (IDEA) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) on August 23, 2023 at 11AM ET.

The goals of this Industry Day are to:

Provide overview information on the TSA ITF program’s mission and goals

Share BAA best practices

Provide additional information regarding ITFs demonstration process and what to expect

Discuss ITF Research and Development (R&D) Agreements

Mitigate any questions or concerns from Industry for upcoming BAA submission period

This event will take place both in-person and be live streamed on TSA’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/TSA). The first deadline to provide information to attend in-person is due no later than 11:59PM ET on August 9, 2023. Registration is not required to attend virtually.

Please see the ITF Industry Day Announcement for additional details and instructions.

