Axiologic Appoints Louis Chabot as CTO

Axiologic Solutions LLC, a federal IT solutions provider, specializing in national security and intelligence missions, has announced that Louis Chabot has been appointed to the position of chief technology officer. As CTO, Chabot will lead technology research, selection, development and tailoring, ensuring the latest technologies are effectively integrated in customer solutions to help federal agencies reach their mission goals in their ever-changing operational landscape.

“Louis’ vast experience, including his close work with members of the defense and intelligence communities, together with his commitment to ensuring national security, is a perfect fit for our newly created CTO role,” said Andy Baratta, president of Axiologic Solutions.

Chabot brings Axiologic a wealth of IT leadership expertise developed throughout his more-than-30-year career supporting many of the top industry leaders serving national security and cyber defense customers. His work has specialized in addressing large-scale and complex problems by leveraging artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, cloud computing and high performance computing. Chabot served most recently as the lead solutions architect at Perspecta Inc. Prior to that, he was vice president and chief solution architect at ManTech International, where he developed solutions for billion-dollar programs in analytics, cybersecurity and managed services. Chabot was also an adjunct professor at George Mason’s department of applied IT, focusing on big data analytics for the intelligence community.

“Axiologic Solutions has achieved an incredibly impressive record of success with federal customers and across the intelligence community, and I am excited to be a part of their team,” said Chabot. “As CTO, I look forward to the great opportunity to apply my knowledge and past experience in AI, systems engineering, data science and analytics development to help advance customer solutions and contribute to the company’s future growth and continued success.”

Chabot earned a Master of Business Administration in strategy and finance from York University and a Master of Science in software engineering from McGill University. He also has a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Laurentian University. Chabot is certified as a professional software architect by the Software Engineering Institute.

Read more at Axiologic

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)