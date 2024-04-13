The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded Indev a contract on the Emerging Technology track of the Enterprise Small Business (ESB) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). This substantial five-year, $450 million enterprise-wide contract positions Indev at the forefront of CBP’s efforts to meet its mission and business objectives through advanced innovation and digital transformation services.

Under this new contract, Indev is set to empower CBP by enhancing its technology ecosystem with a broad spectrum of cutting-edge services. These include Digital Transformation, Software Development, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cybersecurity and Privacy, Cognitive Services such as translation and chatbots, IoT Integration, Biometrics, and Blockchain technology. This comprehensive suite of services is designed to streamline processes and enhance the efficacy of CBP operations across all components.

Charlie Inman, Partner of DHS and Civilian Programs at Indev, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “As CBP’s preferred small business contract for emerging technology-related services, we are ecstatic to leverage our proven delivery reputation across DHS to help modernize CBP’s technology ecosystem,” he said. “ESB is our first prime contract win at CBP—a foundational acknowledgment that our dedication to the DHS mission is resonating with customers.”

Indev’s commitment to DHS and CBP is further underscored by the depth of experience its team brings to the table. Many of Indev’s staff members have a long history of supporting CBP’s critical missions and are eager to return to their roots, bringing passion and a deep understanding of the agency’s needs to their roles.

“We thank CBP for entrusting our small business to deliver the highest quality emerging technology services, building on our mantra to ‘Innovate and Deliver’,” Inman added. This contract not only marks a significant milestone for Indev in securing its first prime contract with CBP but also highlights the firm’s growing influence and leadership in providing next-generation technology solutions to enhance federal operations.

This strategic partnership between Indev and CBP is set to initiate a transformative era of technological advancements, aligning with CBP’s long-term goals of enhancing security, efficiency, and overall effectiveness through digital innovation. As this collaboration unfolds, it promises to set a new benchmark in the integration of emerging technologies within federal law enforcement and border protection services.