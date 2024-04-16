Dignari, LLC has achieved a significant milestone by winning the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Enterprise Services Office of Information and Technology Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Enterprise Small Business (ESB) Professional Services. This competitive win places Dignari at the forefront of supporting CBP, with the BPA featuring a ceiling value of $450 million over a five-year performance period.

Gena Alexa, Founder and CEO of Dignari, expressed pride in this achievement: “We are immensely proud of our team’s achievement in securing this strategic contract vehicle, further enhancing our commitment to supporting CBP. We extend our gratitude to CBP for the ongoing trust and confidence in our capabilities. With a foundation built by subject matter experts dedicated to delivering mission-critical programs and a longstanding partnership with CBP, we are eager to leverage our core competencies in program strategy, strategic communications, data analytics, and other essential support services to address CBP’s mission requirements effectively.”

The BPA contract will allow CBP to access a broad spectrum of professional services provided by Dignari, aimed at empowering informed decision-making and enhancing operational efficiencies. These services include:

– Portfolio, Program, and Project Management: Ensuring that CBP projects align with strategic objectives and are delivered efficiently.

– Executive Administration, Communications, and Engagement: Facilitating high-level administrative and communication strategies.

– Business Intelligence and Data Analytics: Providing insights through advanced data analysis.

– Business and Technology Transformation: Driving innovations that support CBP’s technological and business advancements.

– Acquisition Management: Enhancing the effectiveness of procurement and contracting processes.

– Records and Information Management (RIM) Support Services: Ensuring the integrity and accessibility of essential records.

– Logistics and Asset Management: Optimizing the lifecycle management of assets and logistics.

Beyond these services, Dignari’s support under this BPA will include facilitation and decision-support services employing a multi-methodological approach, which encompasses planning, design, development, administration, data validation, analysis, reporting, and stakeholder briefings. Additionally, the firm will provide advisory and assistance services to strengthen mission-oriented business projects and programs, aiming for peak performance outcomes.

Dignari is led by a team deeply committed to supporting CBP’s mission and the broader national security objectives of the United States. With an extensive understanding of CBP’s operational needs and a solid track record of delivering successful outcomes, Dignari is well-positioned to provide impactful solutions that support the agency’s organizational and mission objectives.

This strategic contract not only reinforces Dignari’s commitment to CBP but also underscores the significant value the company has consistently delivered to the agency over more than a decade. Through this partnership, Dignari aims to contribute further to CBP’s capacity to protect the U.S. borders and enhance national security.