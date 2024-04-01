On 3/22, DRONERESPONDERS launched the Flotation Device – Water Rescue Working Group which included representatives from: FDNY, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Menlo Park Fire Protection District, Corona Fire Department, Hamilton Fire Department and Queensland Police Service. Each of these departments have been working on similar deployment of drones for water rescues. Since the original announcement, 20 additional organizations have joined the working group.

The purpose of the group is to share best practices, policies, procedures and test methods of payload deployment to more quickly advance this life saving drone payload.

Anyone who has been trained as a lifeguard or been involved with rescuing a panicked swimmer, knows that this can quickly become dangerous for the rescuer.

The use of drones equipped with flotation devices for life saving in water rescues is becoming more prevalent with public safety as it provides a quick stabilization of the swimmer and makes the rescue safer for the responder.

In swift water, it is often difficult to locate a person captured in swift water, the drone serves two advantages; first to locate the distressed swimmer more quickly and if it is carrying a flotation device can provide some stability for the swimmer until they can be safely removed from the water. Having this capability in and around large bodies of water can add an additional means of stabilizing swimmers until a lifeguard can safely bring the swimmer back to shore.