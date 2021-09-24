69.2 F
OST, Inc. Wins Prime Position on Multibillion-Dollar EWAAC Contract

The EWAAC contract includes activities to rapidly develop technologies of novel weapons capabilities and apply unique solutions and innovative ideas.

By Homeland Security Today
A U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101 undergoes routine maintenance by Lockheed Martin technicians Sept. 20, 2013, at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan Pinalez)

OST, Inc. a premier systems integrator of technical, administrative and management solutions, has been awarded a prime position on the United States Air Force’s Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC). The new contract is a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) with a 10-year ordering period and a ceiling value of $46 billion. The program will provide model-based systems engineering, weapons and enterprise analytics, digital engineering, open systems architecture and agile processes for the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and its partners.

“At OST, innovation and rapid technology development is baked into the DNA of our company,” said Ajay Madan, Principal and Chief Operating Officer of OST. “We have spent years developing our revolutionary, patent pending Agile 5 Ecosystem (A5E) to support the missions of customers like the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Elgin Air Force Base. As a leading systems integrator for the Federal government, we fuse our A5E delivery platform with digital engineering and model-based systems engineering processes to bring new solutions to the warfighter that help deliver next-generation weapons systems.”

The EWAAC contract includes activities to rapidly develop technologies of novel weapons capabilities, apply unique solutions and innovative ideas and characterize new technologies and system concepts that provide evolutionary, revolutionary and disruptive capabilities for the Air Force through weapons systems requirements development, studies and demonstrations.

