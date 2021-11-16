Leidos Awarded U.K. Ministry of Defence GEOINT Contract

Leidos has been awarded a three-year (with optional 4th year) contract by the U.K. Ministry of Defence to deliver GEOINT capability in support of the U.K.’s National Centre for Geospatial Intelligence as part of the PICASSO program.

PICASSO is an enduring capability program that provides U.K. Defence with an integrated information environment for the exploitation, production and dissemination of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT). PICASSO outputs enable U.K. Armed Forces and Partners across Government to undertake informed decision making to fulfil their role in a safe and legal manner in support of national security tasks. A collection of legacy systems, the program is gradually being moved to a common service management model delivered with industry standard approaches to service management, agile development and delivery.

Through this award, worth up to £70M with all options, Leidos will introduce a number of modernization initiatives to improve service delivery, user experience, agile change and overall program transparency. Specifically modernizing infrastructure, storage and end user access will be carried out in an agile manner, in collaboration with the Ministry’s internal service provider community.

Read more at Leidos