Liteye Systems Launches C-UAS Simulator

Liteye Systems, Inc., Numerica, and AEgis Technologies Group have announced the joint development of a high-fidelity counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) modeling, simulation and training system, the Liteye C-UAS Simulator.

The team identified an industry need to enhance the traditional hands-on individual and classroom training currently being provided to operators and service representatives for Liteye’s Anti-UAS Defense System (AUDS) around the world. The Liteye C-UAS Simulator incorporates a high-fidelity virtual environment tied to the actual Liteye AUDS Command, Control (C2) and user Interface.

“It’s difficult and cost prohibitive to find realistic, full-mission test and training locations within the United States every time a new threat hits the street,” said Zac Neumayr, VP of Field Operations at Liteye. “Our simulator allows a trained operator to remain proficient and develop new techniques and procedures to successfully defend personnel and critical infrastructure.”

“The technical designs and performance of small UAS are increasing rapidly as is the propensity for them to be used in a malicious and deadly way,” said Ryan Hurt, VP of Business Development at Liteye. “Having the Liteye C-UAS Simulator as a backstop, we can rapidly evaluate the best tactics, techniques, and procedures to counter new threats by adding the threat profile to the simulation and develop the counter-tactics.”

