Senate Confirms Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. to Succeed Milley as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., was confirmed 83-11 by the Senate today to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Brown was commissioned in 1984 as a distinguished graduate of the ROTC program at Texas Tech University. He has served in a variety of positions at the squadron and wing levels, including an assignment to the U.S. Air Force Weapons School as an F-16 Fighting Falcon Instructor. His notable staff tours include Aide- de-Camp to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force; Director, Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff Executive Action Group; and Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command. He also served as a National Defense Fellow at the Institute for Defense Analyses, Alexandria, Virginia.

Brown has commanded a ﬁghter squadron, the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, two ﬁghter wings and U.S. Air Forces Central Command. Prior to serving as the Air Force Chief of Staff, Brown was the commander of Paciﬁc Air Forces, Air Component Commander for U.S. Indo-Paciﬁc Command.

Brown is a command pilot with more than 3,000 ﬂying hours, including 130 combat hours.

In 2020, Brown was unanimously confirmed to his current role by the Senate.

General Mark A. Milley has served as the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since October 1, 2019. He will be retiring this October.

Milley has had multiple command and staff positions in eight divisions and Special Forces throughout the last 42 years to include command of the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry, 2nd Infantry Division; the 2nd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division; Deputy Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault); Commanding General, 10th Mountain Division; Commanding General, III Corps; and Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command.

While serving as the Commanding General, III Corps, Milley deployed as the Commanding General, International Security Assistance Force Joint Command and Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Forces Afghanistan. Milley’s joint assignments also include the Joint Staff operations directorate and as a Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense.

“I want to congratulate General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., on his confirmation as our nation’s next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. “He will be a tremendous leader of our joint force and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity. I also want to thank General Milley, his wife Hollyanne and the entire Milley family for their selfless, decades-long service to this nation.”