Thermo Fisher Scientific Receives EUA Expansion for Home COVID-19 Test Kit

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has received an expansion of its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit to include an additional sample collection method provided by Everlywell.

The TaqPath test is authorized for use with the Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit, which enables individuals to self-collect nasal swab specimens when determined by a healthcare provider to be appropriate based on results of a COVID-19 questionnaire.

Samples collected using the Everlywell self-collection kit may be processed by CLIA-certified laboratories running Thermo Fisher’s TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 RNase P Assay Kit, and the results obtained through the Everlywell online platform. This more convenient home-collection sample processing experience is expected to increase access to highly accurate PCR-based testing and complement other defensive measures including good hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask.

“As part of our commitment to keep our workplaces safe and healthy, Thermo Fisher launched its own pilot program to provide at-home collection kits and online access to test results for more than 10,000 colleagues across the country,” said Mark Stevenson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Now, leveraging Everlywell’s capabilities, we can expand our own use and offer other organizations the confidence to move forward with return-to-workplace strategies that reduce the risk of spreading the virus.”

Julia Cheek, chief executive officer and founder of Everlywell, said joining forces with Thermo Fisher will expand Everlywell’s COVID-19 testing infrastructure and help keep workplaces, schools, and organizations safe over the coming months. “Accurate, convenient diagnostic testing is foundational to our country’s efforts to reduce the spread of the virus. We are proud to support Thermo Fisher in these efforts.”

Read the announcement at Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)