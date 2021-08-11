Rob Silvers Sworn in as DHS Under Secretary for the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans

Rob Silvers, former assistant secretary for cyber policy at DHS, was sworn in Tuesday as DHS Under Secretary for the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans.

Silvers was a partner in the litigation department at Paul Hastings, where he served as vice-chair of the firm’s Data Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, co-chair of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) practice, and a member of the Investigations and White Collar Defense practice.

During his previous DHS service, Silvers was the most senior official for cybersecurity policy and was responsible for cyber defense engagement with the private sector. He also served as DHS deputy chief of staff from 2014-2016, senior counselor to the deputy secretary from 2013-2014, and senior counselor to the director at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from 2011-2013.

