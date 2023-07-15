70.6 F
TSA to Require Additional Screening Step for Some Travelers at Airports

By Homeland Security Today
(TSA photo)

A growing number of travelers enrolled in Clear’s airport screening program will undergo additional identification checks in the wake of an incident last summer that raised security concerns about the company’s process for verifying customer identities.

For $189 a year, Clear members have access to their own airport security lines, where they verify identities at a kiosk before being escorted to the front of the Transportation Security Administration screening line. But under additional changes outlined in a recent letter from the TSA to the company and participating airports, an increasing number of Clear members will need to have their IDs checked by a TSA officer, a step that is required for most other travelers.

The TSA began increasing the number of random checks for Clear customers after a security incident in July 2022, but starting this month, more Clear customers will be subject to additional scrutiny, a change that erodes one of the company’s key selling points: the ability to move quickly through security while avoiding the same TSA identification checks as other travelers.

Read the full story at The Washington Post

