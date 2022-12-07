Border Patrol Agent Killed in ATV Wreck While Pursuing Group at Night

A Border Patrol agent was killed early this morning in an ATV accident while pursing a group, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

“On December 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station patrolling the international boundary on an all-terrain vehicle was tracking a group of subjects that illegally crossed the border when he was involved in an accident near Mission, Texas,” the agency said.

“He was found unresponsive by fellow agents who immediately initiated life-saving efforts and requested EMS,” the statement continued. “The agent was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he later passed away.”

CBP said more information would be forthcoming. The name of the agent was not released in the initial statement.

“The death of an agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation,” Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said in the statement. “Our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time.”