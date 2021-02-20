DHS Statement on First Step in Process to Address Individuals in Mexico with Active MPP Cases

DHS began the first step in a phased approach to restore safe and orderly processing at the Southwest Border. DHS and its international partners have now initiated the virtual registration process for individuals who had been forced to return to Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and have a pending case before the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). The United States is continuing to strictly enforce existing immigration laws and border security measures. Individuals should not approach the border, including at designated ports of entry, unless and until they are approved and receive appointment information through the remote registration process.

DHS began processing a limited number of individuals today through the San Ysidro Port of Entry who were registered ahead of time by international organizations. After getting verified for eligibility using the CBPone application and testing negative for COVID-19, approximately 25 individuals were transported by international organizations to the U.S.-Mexico border this morning for processing through the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The process was orderly, safe, and efficient. CBP inspected all arriving applicants and provided guidance on how to print the electronic immigration forms as needed. After CBP and ICE processing was complete, facilitating organizations helped coordinate travel arrangements as needed.

“Today, we took the first step to start safely, efficiently, and humanely processing eligible individuals at the border,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. “It is important to underscore that this process will take time, that we are ensuring public health and safety, and that individuals should register virtually to determine if they are eligible for processing under this program. Physical presence at a port of entry is not the way to gain access to this phased effort, and people should not make the perilous journey to the border. Travel restrictions at the border remain in place and will be enforced.”

The Departments of State and Homeland Security are coordinating closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the Mexican government and international organizations to ensure the program is in full compliance with federal, state, and local health orders. Individuals should register virtually at https://conecta.acnur.org to determine if they are eligible for processing under this program. Those who register and are determined to be eligible will be given instructions—including date, time, and location—for processing through a designated port of entry. Additional ports of entry will begin processing individuals next week.

Read more at DHS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)