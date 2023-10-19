56 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 20, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

New Poll Finds 69% of Americans Think Favorably of Mexican Immigrants Legally in US, Believe Border Security A Shared Responsibility

Only 20 percent have a favorable opinion of Mexican's living in the U.S. illegally.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP Photo by Jerry Glaser)

In association with the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy’s 2023 Pearson Global Forum. Entitled “Disparity: A thin line divides human realities,” a new UChicago Pearson Institute/AP-NORC poll on Americans’ attitudes toward Mexicans living in the US legally and illegally, found that only 16% of adults view Mexico as a close ally. Sixty-nine percent have a favorable opinion of Mexican immigrants living in the U.S. legally, but only 20% have a favorable opinion of those living in the U.S. illegally.

Majorities of adults believe the U.S. and Mexican governments share a responsibility to prevent illegal immigration (64%) and illegal drug trafficking (73%). Eight in 10 Americans think preventing illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border is an important foreign policy goal, and more than 7 in 10 say the same for creating more opportunities for legal immigration and increasing trade with Mexico.

Full survey results and American attitudes toward Canada, Iran, and Afghanistan are also included.

Previous articleTSA Employing Multi-Layer Security and Outcome Driven Contracting to Safeguard Passengers, Deploy Advanced Technology
Next articleCoast Guard Short 3,500 Personnel in FY 2023, Fagan Says
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights