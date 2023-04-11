Vehicle Crashes After Fleeing Border Patrol Checkpoint Near Brownsville

Agents assigned to the Fort Brown Border Patrol (FTB) station were involved in a high-speed flight from the Boca Chica checkpoint located on Highway 4, near Brownsville, Texas.

On April 7, FTB agents conducting immigration inspections on Highway 4 reported that a vehicle with three occupants fled at a high rate of speed away from the checkpoint. Agents pursued the fleeing vehicle along Highway 4, approaching the intersection of Boca Chica Blvd and Browne Road, when they discontinued pursuing the vehicle for public safety reasons. Agents disengaged and continued westbound on Boca Chica Blvd until they approached South Indiana Avenue where the fleeing vehicle was crashed in an accident with another vehicle.

Agents advised via radio of the accident and observed the driver and rear passenger bailing out of the vehicle. Agents approached and assessed the driver and passenger of the second vehicle and requested Emergency Medical Services on scene.

FTB agents apprehended the driver of the fleeing vehicle shortly after the accident and the Texas Department of Public Safety seized the car. Once medically cleared, the driver and front passenger, were transported to the FTB Station for processing. Upon further investigation, record checks revealed the driver of the fleeing vehicle was previously convicted for murder, possession of controlled substance and marijuana, and illegal reentry into the U.S.

“Agents immediately jumped into action to assess any possible injury with no hesitation. Extremely proud of our agents and their quick thinking.,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

