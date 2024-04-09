77.1 F
All Seven British Terrorist Co-Conspirators of Al-Qaeda ‘Dirty Bomb’ Mastermind Dhiren Barot Are Freed After Serving Half Their Jail Terms

All seven dangerous terrorists convicted alongside al-Qaeda ‘dirty bomber’ mastermind Dhiren Barot who wanted to kill hundreds of people in New York and London have been released from jail.

The British men, all part of a sleeper cell that helped Barot plan a series of bomb plots in the UK and US, are back on the streets despite being jailed in 2007 for a combined 136 years.

MailOnline can reveal that the last of the group to be released was Abdul Aziz Jalil, then 34, who was given a 26 year sentence and was thought to be mass murder plotter Barot’s ‘minder.’

Read the rest of the story at MailOnline, here.

