Family Members of 9/11 Victims Call on Harris and Trump to Oppose U.S.-Saudi Deal

More than 3,000 family members of victims from the 9/11 terrorist attacks are calling on both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump to oppose any Middle East peace deal with Saudi Arabia until the U.S. government holds the country accountable for any role it might have played on Sept. 11.

In the letter first obtained by CBS News, the families point to 1999 video footage of a Saudi government agent “casing” the U.S. Capitol as proof of Saudi involvement. “60 Minutes” reported on the video for the first time in June.

“As you campaign to become the next President of the United States, we ask you to pledge that you will not endorse any Middle East peace deal involving Saudi Arabia unless it fully addresses the role of the Saudi Arabian government in the 9/11 attacks,” the letter reads. “Justice and closure for the victims and their families must be a priority in our foreign policy.”

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.