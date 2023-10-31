45.7 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Counterterrorism

UK to Hold Emergency Response Meeting on Threat of Terrorism

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Photo: Pixabay

Britain will convene a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency response committee on Monday to discuss the domestic security risk from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents have surged in Britain since a deadly rampage by Hamas gunmen in Israel on Oct. 7 sparked retaliatory attacks on Gaza. Massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been held in London and other major UK cities, while Jewish groups have held vigils for hostages who were taken by the militants.

“We have to make sure that British systems are safe and secure from the threat of terrorism as the government always does,” higher education minister Robert Halfon told Times Radio.

Read the rest of the story from Reuters here.

Previous article
Americans Worry About the Israel-Hamas Conflict Leading to a Terrorist Attack
Next article
Is Crypto Financing Terrorism?
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights