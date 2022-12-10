Grand Jury Indicts Former ICE Officer with Federal Crimes Related to Sex Trafficking and Assault

Federal agents arrested a former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officer on federal charges claiming he abused his position to coerce sex from victims under his supervision in the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program.

A federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment on December 7 charging Andrew Golobic, 51, of Cincinnati and Mason, Ohio, with sex trafficking by means of force, fraud or coercion, depriving individuals of their civil rights while acting under color of law, tampering with witnesses and obstructing a federal investigation.

According to the indictment, Golobic sexually assaulted at least two females under his supervision in the ICE ATD program. ATD allows certain asylum seekers and other immigrants who ICE had determined posed a low risk to public safety to remain in their communities while their immigration cases were pending. Golobic was employed as a deportation officer with ICE from 2006 to 2020 and was assigned to the ICE office in Blue Ash, Ohio. He was assigned to the ATD program from approximately 2015 to 2020.

In his role, Golobic supervised immigrants with vulnerable backgrounds including those fleeing violence, exploitation and sexual assault. The defendant was given discretion over the degree of freedom and movement afforded to participants under his supervision. He had the authority to decide the type of monitoring, frequency of reporting and level of supervision, as well as the authority to recommend that ATD participants who violated conditions of the program be detained or deported.

If convicted as charged, Golobic faces a potential maximum penalty of life in prison.

Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; J. William Rivers, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; and John R. Pias, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (DHS-OIG) ask any individuals who believe they may be a victim of Golobic’s alleged conduct to contact the FBI.

Members of the public with information concerning the allegations can call the dedicated tip line at 513-979- 8353 or email ICEOfficerComplaints@fbi.gov. Members of the public can also report potential incidents of law enforcement misconduct to the U.S. Attorney’s Office using the civil rights referral form or by emailing usaohs.civilrights@usdoj.gov.

Assistant United States Attorneys Ebunoluwa A. Taiwo and Ashley N. Brucato are representing the United States in this case. An indictment merely contains allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

