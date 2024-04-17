61 F
Cybersecurity

Chipmaker Giant Nexperia Confirms Cyber-Attack Amid Ransomware Group Claims

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Close-up of Silicon Die are being Extracted from Semiconductor Wafer and Attached to Substrate by Pick and Place Machine. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab. Semiconductor Packaging Process.
(iStock Photo)

Global chipmaker giant Nexperia has revealed it suffered a cyber-attack amid reports that ransomware hackers stole sensitive documents and intellectual property from the company.

The Chinese-owned firm, headquartered in the Netherlands, confirmed in a statement on April 12 that “an unauthorized third party” accessed certain IT servers in March 2024.

“We promptly took action and disconnected the affected systems from the internet to contain the incident and implemented extensive mitigation,” the statement read.

Read the rest of the story at Infosecurity Magazing, here.

