61 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityMaritime Security

US Sanctions Hamas ‘Cyber Influence’ Leader

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
US Treasury dollars
(iStock Photo)

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against a Hamas official they believe leads “the cyber influence department” of the organization’s military wing in Gaza.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) handed down sanctions on Hudhayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlut — also known as “Abu Ubaida.”

U.S. officials claimed al-Kahlut has been involved in “procuring servers and domains in Iran to host the official al-Qassam Brigades website in cooperation with Iranian institutions.”

Read the rest of the story at The Record, here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Congress Should Address Recurring Cases of Cyber Espionage at Home
Next article
Chipmaker Giant Nexperia Confirms Cyber-Attack Amid Ransomware Group Claims
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals