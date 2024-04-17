59.4 F
Cybersecurity

Congress Should Address Recurring Cases of Cyber Espionage at Home

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

On March 20, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Protecting Americans Data from Foreign Adversaries Act of 2024 by a unanimous vote of 414-0 to prevent companies from selling the American people’s data to rogue nations like China and North Korea. Days before, it passed legislation banning TikTok from the U.S. over concerns over foreign espionage and data mining. The Senate is currently considering both measures.

These actions send a clear and concise message that Congress is taking America´s data privacy seriously. But like so many congressional initiatives, these piecemeal actions miss the mark and the point, leaving the nation vulnerable to further cyber-attacks.

The Department of Justice’s recent indictment of seven Chinese nationals for hacking demonstrates the futility of this exercise. Experts believe the accused individuals remain in China – beyond the reach of the American justice system. The indictment makes for a good press release, but it does not change anything.

Read the rest of the story at Federal Times, here.

