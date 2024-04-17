59.4 F
Cybersecurity

Open Source Groups Say More Software Projects May Have Been Targeted for Sabotage

The recent attempt by an unknown actor to sabotage a widely used software program may have been one of several attempts to subvert key pieces of digital infrastructure across the internet, two open source groups said in an alert published on Monday.

In a joint statement, the Open Source Security Foundation and the OpenJS Foundation said the attempt to insert a secret backdoor into XZ Utils – a little-known program that is baked into Linux operating systems across the world – “may not be an isolated incident.”

They said at least three different JavaScript projects were targeted by unnamed individuals demanding suspicious updates or asking to be made maintainers of the targeted software.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.

