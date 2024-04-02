47.9 F
Cybersecurity

Cyberattacks on the Rise This Year, as Biden Administration Issues New Warning About Threat on Water Systems

A letter was sent to all U.S. governors about a serious cybersecurity threat

Experts say cyberattacks are on the rise, especially with recent developments we’ve seen in artificial intelligence.

There have been numerous attacks on city government, local agencies, and school districts in North Texas in just the last year and now there’s a new warning from the federal government about a specific attack that could impact water systems.

The Biden administration sent out a warning letter to all U.S. governors about hackers targeting water and wastewater systems across the country. They say these attacks are already happening and are coming specifically from state-sponsored hacking groups in Iran and China.

Read the rest of the story at NBC, here.

