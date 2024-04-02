Rubrik, a cybersecurity platform backed by Microsoft, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, the company announced in a filing on Monday. This move contributes to a growing trend of companies tapping into capital markets following a two-year period of subdued activity.

Founded in 2014 by venture capitalist Bipul Sinha, Rubrik specialises in cloud-based ransomware protection and data-backup software, catering to a client base of over 6,000 customers, including prominent names like Nvidia and HomeDepot.

Based in Palo Alto, California, Rubrik garnered a valuation of $4 billion following an investment by Microsoft in 2021.

