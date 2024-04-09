The US Army has selected American cloud and edge-computing firm Akamai to develop a prototype of a new cybersecurity software for combat units.

Part of the Tactical Identity Credential and Access Management (T-ICAM) project, the software is expected to significantly enhance the security of networks used by soldiers on the field.

It would implement “zero trust” cybersecurity principles that presume the network is already compromised, necessitating continuous validation of users and devices.

