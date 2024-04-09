77.1 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

US Army Picks Akamai to Prototype Cybersecurity Software for Combat Units

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The new cybersecurity software aims to provide a more secure network access to soldiers. (Photo: US Army)

The US Army has selected American cloud and edge-computing firm Akamai to develop a prototype of a new cybersecurity software for combat units.

Part of the Tactical Identity Credential and Access Management (T-ICAM) project, the software is expected to significantly enhance the security of networks used by soldiers on the field.

It would implement “zero trust” cybersecurity principles that presume the network is already compromised, necessitating continuous validation of users and devices.

Read the rest of the story at The Defence Post, here.

US Army Picks Akamai to Prototype Cybersecurity Software for Combat Units Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
US Awaits Netanyahu’s Response After Biden’s Ultimatum
Next article
Tensions at Home and Abroad Pose Growing Threat to US Grid
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals