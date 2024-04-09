77.1 F
US Awaits Netanyahu’s Response After Biden’s Ultimatum

President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel Before Expanded Bilateral Meeting (Oct 23)

President Joe Biden put his own and America’s credibility on the line in trying to change how Israel is fighting in Gaza.

Now, he waits to see how far Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will yield to the most significant tonal and strategic shift by his administration since the start of the war.

If Netanyahu declines to take the “specific, concrete and measurable” steps in Gaza to ease civilian suffering and protect aid workers that Biden requested Thursday, the US president will face a critical choice. Is he prepared to allow Netanyahu to prolong his defiance on an issue that is creating a huge political risk in his reelection year with young, progressive and Arab American voters outraged over the war?

Read the rest of the story at CNN, here.

