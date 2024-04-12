Within minutes of a Friday morning earthquake that struck the Northeast, New York City’s emergency management officials set out to check for damage, said Jackie Bray, commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Under the state’s emergency operations plan, city and state structural engineers were immediately deployed to inspect bridges, tunnels and other key infrastructure, and nuclear plants were required to report any damage within 15 minutes, she said. They found nothing significant, Bray said.

But experts say it’s still worth considering what could have gone wrong. “These are important teachable moments for what-ifs, and what would we do if it was worse,” said Jeffrey Schlegelmilch, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University.

Read the rest of the story at NBC News, here.