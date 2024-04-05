45.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 5, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessInfrastructure Security

US Approves $60 Million in Urgent Funds for Baltimore Bridge

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff onboard Hydrographic Survey Vessel CATLETT observe the damage resulting from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. In accordance with USACE’s federal authorities, USACE will lead the effort to clear the channel as part of the larger interagency recovery effort to restore operations at the Port of Baltimore. (Photo By: David Adams, Army Corps of Engineers)

The US Department of Transportation is providing $60 million in immediate funding for emergency work following the collapse this week of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The funds will serve as a “down payment toward initial costs” as the Maryland state government works on emergency repairs, design and reconstruction of the bridge, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday. Additional money will become available as the project continues.

“The federal emergency funds we’re releasing today will help Maryland begin urgent work, to be followed by further resources as recovery and rebuilding efforts progress,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the statement.

Read the rest of the story at Bloomberg UK, here.

US Approves $60 Million in Urgent Funds for Baltimore Bridge Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
US Judge Refuses to Block New Fema Flood Insurance Rate Overhaul
Next article
US Biofuels Groups Call for E15 Emergency Waiver
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals