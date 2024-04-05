A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates a 29-year-old male passenger from a petroleum oil tank ship, Ingrid, approximately 160 miles southwest of San Diego, Wednesday afternoon.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center received a distress call from the Ingrid at approximately 1:30 p.m., reporting that a passenger was experiencing a medical emergency.

In response to the distress call, it was determined that the patient required immediate higher-level medical care.

Sector San Diego launched an Air Station Jayhawk Helicopter crew with an embarked Specialized Trauma Assistance Team (STAR) medic to retrieve and transport the patient ashore.

The aircrew landed at Sector San Diego at approximately 4:30 p.m. and successfully transferred the patient to awaiting Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Patient was reported to be in stable condition.