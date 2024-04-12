The Coast Guard and Corpus Christi Fire Department rescued three men after their boat capsized in Nueces Bay near Corpus Christi Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification at 3:05 p.m. from Corpus Christi Police Department personnel that a 16-foot boat had capsized with three men aboard. The boaters were clinging to the vessel’s hull and not wearing life jackets.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Port Aransas and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, lowered a rescue swimmer to assess the situation, and directed a nearby Corpus Christi Fire Department boat crew to the distressed boaters’ position.

The fire boat crew rescued all three men from the water and transported them to North Beach. There were no reported injuries.

“We were grateful to work closely with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and help save three lives today,” said Lt. Jordan McGee, operations unit watchstander, Sector Corpus Christi. “We recommend boaters wear a life jacket at all times on the water. You may not have enough time to find and fasten a life jacket during an emergency.”