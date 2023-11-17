59.5 F
Maritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard, Interagency and International Partners Conduct Titan Evidence Review

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
British Consul General to New England Dr. Peter Abbott and French Deputy Consul General Marc Vigouroux meet with Commander Rear Adm. John Mauger at the First Coast Guard District on June 21, 2023, to coordinate efforts in the search for the Titan submersible. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) and the French Marine Casualty Investigation Authority (BEAmer) conducted an evidence review of recovered Titan submersible debris in Newport, Rhode Island, Nov. 8.

Investigators from the Coast Guard, NTSB, TSB and BEAmer were onsite to examine the collected evidence for their respective parallel safety investigations.

“This effort underscores the importance of international and interagency coordination in marine casualty investigations. Our partnerships with NTSB, TSB and the French Marine Casualty Investigation Authority enabled a thorough examination of the international incident, promoting safety and transparency,” said Jason Neubauer, Coast Guard chair for the Titan Marine Board of Investigation (MBI).

The MBI will continue its evidence analysis and witness interviews as part of the ongoing investigation, leading up to a public hearing addressing the tragedy.

Updates regarding the investigation will be posted on the Titan Submersible Marine Board of Investigation webpage: www.news.uscg.mil/News-by-Region/Headquarters/TITAN-submersible.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

