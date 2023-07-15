Members of Public Sought for Metro Transit Police Investigations Review Panel

The Metro Board of Directors is seeking members of the public to serve on its public advisory body that makes recommendations to Metro Transit Police (MTPD) to enhance training and policies.

The Metro Transit Police Investigations Review Panel (IRP) is an independent advisory body that was created in June 2020 as part of the Board’s authority-wide review of equity matters.

The seven-member panel consists of four members of the public – one from each of Maryland, Virginia, the District, and an at-large member – plus three members with law-enforcement experience from outside agencies. Metro is currently seeking to fill the District of Columbia and Virginia vacancies on the panel.

Members of the community living in DC or within Metro’s Virginia service area are encouraged to apply. Applicants may not be current or former MTPD employees, relatives of MTPD members, current elected officials, or candidates for public office.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. July 21, on Metro’s website at wmata.com/mtpd-irp. Applications are available in accessible formats upon request.

