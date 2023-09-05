CBP Reminds Travelers of Restrictions Relating to Avian Flu

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reminding the traveling public of the restrictions for avian commodities originating from or transiting Mexico including hunter harvested, non-fully finished avian trophies and meat.

“We want to remind the traveling public that fresh eggs, raw chicken, and live birds or poultry continue to be prohibited from entry and attempting to bring in these or other prohibited agricultural items would lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to preventing the spread of Virulent Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).”

Until further notice, there are temporary restrictions on the importation of poultry, commercial birds, pet birds, other types of birds (zoological, research, performing), ratites, any avian hatching eggs, unprocessed avian products and by-products, and certain fresh poultry products from Mexico. Any of these commodities originating from or transiting through Mexico are prohibited entry to the United States, based on the diagnosis of highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial poultry. These restrictions may be updated as additional epidemiological information is obtained.

Processed avian products and by-products originating from or transiting through Mexico imported as cargo must be accompanied by an APHIS import permit and/or government certification confirming that the products were treated according to APHIS requirements.

Unprocessed avian products and by-products originating from or transiting through Mexico are not permitted to enter in passenger baggage. This includes hunter harvested, non-fully finished avian trophies and meat.

Failure to declare prohibited agricultural items also can result in fines. Penalties for personal importations of undeclared, prohibited agricultural items, depending on the severity of the violation, can run as high as $500 and up to more than $250,000 for commercial importations.

Read more at CBP