74.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
spot_img
HomeCBP
CBPSubject Matter AreasTransportation Security

CBP Reminds Travelers of Restrictions Relating to Avian Flu

Until further notice, there are temporary restrictions on the importation of poultry, commercial birds, pet birds, other types of birds (zoological, research, performing), ratites, any avian hatching eggs, unprocessed avian products and by-products, and certain fresh poultry products from Mexico.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reminding the traveling public of the restrictions for avian commodities originating from or transiting Mexico including hunter harvested, non-fully finished avian trophies and meat.

“We want to remind the traveling public that fresh eggs, raw chicken, and live birds or poultry continue to be prohibited from entry and attempting to bring in these or other prohibited agricultural items would lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to preventing the spread of Virulent Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).”

Until further notice, there are temporary restrictions on the importation of poultry, commercial birds, pet birds, other types of birds (zoological, research, performing), ratites, any avian hatching eggs, unprocessed avian products and by-products, and certain fresh poultry products from Mexico. Any of these commodities originating from or transiting through Mexico are prohibited entry to the United States, based on the diagnosis of highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial poultry. These restrictions may be updated as additional epidemiological information is obtained.

Processed avian products and by-products originating from or transiting through Mexico imported as cargo must be accompanied by an APHIS import permit and/or government certification confirming that the products were treated according to APHIS requirements.

Unprocessed avian products and by-products originating from or transiting through Mexico are not permitted to enter in passenger baggage. This includes hunter harvested, non-fully finished avian trophies and meat.

Failure to declare prohibited agricultural items also can result in fines. Penalties for personal importations of undeclared, prohibited agricultural items, depending on the severity of the violation, can run as high as $500 and up to more than $250,000 for commercial importations.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleOIG Review Reveals Cybersecurity Risks at TSA
Next articleFEMA Announces Million-Dollar Allocation to the Department of Correction to Repair its Facilities
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals