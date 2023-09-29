Deloitte Report Reveals Government and Public Services are Increasingly Exploring Generative AI

The Deloitte AI Institute™ has unveiled a new report exploring Generative AI use cases across six major industry verticals. With a remarkable capacity to consume and generate information in different modalities, Generative AI has unleashed new ways of working and transforming enterprises across many sectors. Amid the current frenzy of advancement and adoption, “The Generative AI Dossier” details 60 of the most compelling use cases for businesses today, serving as a roadmap for executives looking to deploy high-impact Generative AI solutions at scale.

“As Deloitte’s clients around the globe embrace the transformative power of Generative AI, we are continuously focused on delivering valuable insights and actionable methodologies to business leaders looking to capitalize on its potential,” says Costi Perricos, Deloitte Global Consulting Generative AI leader. “‘The Generative AI Dossier’ is a substantial tool to help decision makers think creatively about the best use cases for this new technology, and how it can be leveraged to gain a competitive edge. By deploying applications that help enhance productivity and personalize processes, organizations can use Generative AI to accelerate the pace of their business, evolving an experimental investment into an established value driver.”

“The Generative AI Dossier” highlights six industries, including consumer; energy, resources and industrial; financial services; government and public services; life sciences and health care; and technology, media and telecommunications. Through its collection of business-ready use cases and applications, the report details the various advantages of Generative AI in driving efficiency, creativity, speed, scale and capacity and highlights modalities and considerations for risk and trust:

Financial services (FS) – The potential value of Generative AI in FS is not merely a downstream application, but rather it can serve as a powerful and complementary tool working with other machine learning models and applications. Integrating Generative AI into an FS organization’s wider technology stack may enhance customer lifestyle management, accelerate model development, tune new data pipelines, and deliver enterprise-wide digital transformation to reduce time, cost and risk.

Technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) – The data-rich TMT industry sees its greatest potential Generative AI value in accelerating efficiencies through digitization and shifting organizations from product-focused to customer-centered. TMT companies face a transformative opportunity to streamline processes, free up human capital for creative, value-driven tasks and ultimately help companies grow and innovate.

Energy, resources and industrial (ER&I) – Faced with substantial challenges related to energy security, affordability and profitability, ER&I companies can use Generative AI to glean valuable insights, adopt to industry nuances and evolve to take a leading market position. Looking to the future, Generative AI will likely play a central role in developing real-time, bespoke training materials to support the workforce through transition and adoption of sustainable practices.

Consumer – For businesses in the consumer sector, Generative AI holds vast potential for improving and enhancing interactions, creating compelling content on demand, and analyzing large-scale enterprise data at faster speeds. From helping customers find the answers and products they need to enabling a level of market analysis with granularity and speed that was previously unachievable, Generative AI will likely sit at the core of consumer business.

Government and public services (GPS) – GPS organizations are increasingly exploring how Generative AI can be used to help automate administrative tasks, analyze policy documents, parse case notes and inform customized citizen services. In fulfilling their duty to serve their constituents, public servants can use Generative AI natural language processing to revolutionize the way governments interact with citizens while promoting the responsible use of this technology.

Life sciences and health care (LSHC) – Generative AI can help transform the LSHC sector in three archetypical ways: enhancing operational performance through improved employee productivity; providing hyper-personalized experiences to patients, customers and employees; and developing enterprise digital and data solutions. Together, these capabilities have the power to improve efficiency, experience and agility and enhance quality of care and health outcomes.

Through its new Generative AI practice, Deloitte has scaled its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings across businesses and industries to help capture growing demand and lead the marketplace. At the core of the practice is a Generative AI Market Incubator with a dedicated team of engineers developing pilot programs, demos, and proofs of concept; and a research and development (R&D) team working to train and tune Foundation Models. Through its AI Academy™, Deloitte is on the pathway of training up to 10,000 Deloitte practitioners around the globe, using tailored Generative AI training curricula. “The Generative AI Dossier” comes on the heels of recent expansions with key alliances to help Deloitte clients build innovative new AI applications, including Google Cloud and AWS, and NVIDIA.

Read the full report at Deloitte