Alpha Omega has announced the appointment of Rob Brown, a board member for FITGovDATA and a GTSC member, as the new Senior Vice President of National Security Solutions. With an impressive background in both technology and management, Brown is poised to advance Alpha Omega’s strategic initiatives within the national security arena.

Rob Brown joins Alpha Omega after a distinguished tenure as CTO at Systalex Corp, where he led significant advancements in cloud solutions and IT infrastructure. His career spans over 18 years, during which he has cultivated a robust expertise in executing large-scale IT deployments from concept through to maintenance, making him a valuable asset for Alpha Omega’s leadership team.

Throughout his career, Brown has demonstrated a profound understanding of the intersection between IT and business, which has been instrumental in his successful oversight of corporate IT strategies for a range of business sizes, from small firms to large commercial enterprises. His specific industry experience includes roles in health care, scientific research, and biomedical sectors, where he has applied his skills in data center operations, managed services, and security.

Educationally, Brown is well-prepared for his role; he holds a Master of Science in Bioinformatics from George Mason University, and a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Biochemistry from Virginia Tech. Further bolstering his qualifications are several professional certifications, including CISSP, ITIL, CSM, JNCIA-FW, and FtOCC, from esteemed organizations such as (ISC)², Sourcefire, Fonality, and Juniper.

Prior to his role at Systalex Corp, Brown’s career included significant positions at notable companies including Booz Allen Hamilton, Information Innovators, QSSI, V2 Systems, Ronin Tech Solutions, Clearant, Inc., and the American Red Cross. This diverse experience has endowed him with deep insights into DEVOPS, cloud solution development, and the intricacies of security and business development within the IT sector.

In his new role at Alpha Omega, Brown will lead the company’s efforts to support and secure the nation’s critical security frameworks, aligning with the company’s mission to address complex challenges in homeland security. “At Alpha Omega, we remain deeply committed to supporting our nation’s security priorities, and Rob’s appointment underscores our continued dedication to this mission area,” the company stated. “His strategic vision and passion for excellence will undoubtedly propel us forward as we navigate the complex challenges facing our homeland security landscape.”

Brown’s appointment is a clear indication of Alpha Omega’s intent to enhance its capabilities and leadership in national security solutions, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of technological advancements and strategic security operations.